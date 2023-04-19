Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

The accolades keep coming for Sean Sherman, also known as the Sioux Chef: He was just named one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People for 2023.

Sherman, who owns the James Beard Award-winning Owamni with Dana Thompson, was recognized as an innovator. "Sean has had a major impact on revitalizing and revolutionizing Native cuisine in the U.S.," wrote activist and television host Padma Lakshmi in the essay. "He's a powerful force of good in the culinary world and beyond."

"The cultural knowledge our ancestors left behind is a gift to us, one I am committed to recovering and sharing for the benefit of generations to come," Sherman said in a statement, accepting the recognition on behalf of his ancestors, who he said "lived in balance with the natural world."

And this week, the James Beard Foundation announced that Sherman will be among the chefs to kick off its new chef-in-residence program in May. The weeklong takeover includes talks, demonstrations and dinners and is held in the foundation's new culinary space in New York City's Market 57 food hall. (Specific details haven't been announced.)

Chef, advocate and community leader, Sherman is a member of the Oglala Lakota Sioux tribe and a founder of the nonprofit NATIFS (North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems). The organization aims to help address the economic and health crises affecting Native communities by re-establishing Native foodways. Part of that is through food-related enterprises and includes the Indigenous Food Lab inside Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis, which serves as a center for culinary training, development and support. A public market will open in June.

Learn more about Sherman and his efforts at seansherman.com.

Brian and Nikki Podgorski of the Salsa Collaborative are bringing burgers and tacos to Hackamore Brewing in Chanhassen.

Pop-up darlings the Salsa Collaborative heading to the suburbs

After years of building a solid following as pop-up darlings and hot sauce makers, Nikki and Brian Podgorski have found the next home for The Salsa Collaborative. The duo are moving operations to the forthcoming Hackamore Brewing Co. in Chanhassen (18651 E. Lake Drive).

"We will miss St. Paul," said Nikki. The two had been holding a weekend pop-up inside Barrel Theory Brewery, "But we love this commute."

"It's five minutes instead of 45 minutes," added Brian.

The plan came together because the two know Hackamore's founder, Zac Gleason, who is no stranger to popping up around town. Leading up to his plans of opening his own brewery, Gleason had built a steady following through his collaborations with local craft breweries and on his popular food Instagram, Sota Eats.

"Choosing TSC to serve food at Hackamore was a no-brainer," said Gleason. "The very first day I met Brian and Nikki I fell in love with their products and we all became instant friends."

When Hackamore Brewing opens later this spring, the Salsa Collaborative will serve a rotating menu of burgers, tacos and other dishes they've become known for, Thursdays through Saturdays.

Fhima's new French restaurant opens May 12

Maison Margaux, the highly anticipated new restaurant from chef David Fhima and family, will open May 12 in the former Ribnick Furs building (224 N. 1st St., Mpls., 612-900-1800, maisonmargauxmpls.com). The historic building will be home to not only the restaurant, which promises a modern take on a Parisian Brasserie, but also a basement speakeasy and event space. Reservations open April 24. The Fhimas also operate Fhima's Minneapolis and Mother Dough in downtown Minneapolis.

Centro finally crosses the river with Highland Park location

Centro's new St. Paul location opens April 28, along with its second outpost of Everywhen Burger Bar. In addition to burgers, tots and taco favorites there will be a pastry case filled with masa cookies, whole cakes and more. Market items will also be for sale, including Centro's salsas, an ice cream chest full of goodies and other take-home treats.

The location (750 S. Cleveland Av., St. Paul, centrompls.com) is in the former Menchie's. The building has been given a refresh by Minneapolis design firm Shea and features plenty of windows bringing in sunshine and street views, plus Centro's signature pops of vibrant colors.

When the weather allows, there will be a sidewalk patio. Centro will be open daily for lunch and dinner, no reservations necessary.

Changes to new THC restaurant

There have been a few changes since plans for a plant-based THC tincture restaurant were announced for the former Common Roots location (2558 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls.). First, a name change. The former Juniper is now Hi Flora, a move made after realizing there's a restaurant of the same name in southern Minnesota. And one of the original stakeholders has exited; Hi Flora is now the project of chef Heather Klein of Roots to Rise. The storefront will open on April 20 (420 Day, the unofficial cannabis holiday) at 4:20 p.m. with hot food specials, drinks and more, all laced with THC tinctures and zero alcohol. The market (708 W. 26th St., Mpls.) will be open all weekend; the restaurant will open in May.

Bogart's second location is now open

The doughnut company that gifted us with the iconic brown-butter glazed and raised doughnut now has a second location. Bogart's Doughnut Co., is now open inside the Miracle Mile shopping center in St. Louis Park (5003 Excelsior Blvd., bogartsdoughnutco.com).

Kawae at North Loop Galley launches sushi takeout

Kawae at North Loop Galley food hall (729 Washington Av. N., Mpls., northloopgalley.org) has debuted a new seasonal sushi takeout menu, Konbu Nori, that's pre-order only and available for pickup on Saturdays from 1 to 5 p.m. The work of chef Tuan Hoang, the menu will feature a variety of bento boxes and bento sets, including the Hon Maguro Bento (choice of 12 pieces of otoro nigiri, 12 pieces of otoro sashimi, or six pieces of otoro nigiri and six pieces of otoro sashimi, as well as one bluefin makimono), Omakase Sashimi Bento (30 pieces of premium sashimi, includes uni and toro) and more. Prices start at $65. Order at exploretock.com/konbu-nori-minneapolis.