The Dock, the popular Stillwater restaurant with a sprawling patio on the St. Croix River, will close Feb. 23.
2 suburban restaurant closings to know about
Plus: Egg on a Roll is on a roll, Burger Dive is expanding, tacos coming to Betty Danger’s and more restaurant news.
Originally opened in the late 1980s as the Dock Cafe, the restaurant went on a two-year hiatus during the pandemic, reopening under new management in 2022 as the Dock. “The past three years have been nothing short of amazing,” reads an announcement on the restaurant’s website. “Having the opportunity to reopen The Dock ... has been an absolute honor. We’ve loved every moment — serving you, celebrating with you, and creating unforgettable memories on the river.”
The notice gives no reason for closing, but hints that there could be a future for the restaurant: “This place holds so much history and heart, and we can only hope the next chapter for The Dock is just as incredible.”
The restaurant, at 425 Nelson St. E., remains open for the next two weeks, Fri.-Sun. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. thedockstillwater.com
Meanwhile, in Maple Grove, Paulie’s is also closing Feb. 23. The restaurant with virtual sports simulators had a two-year run in the space that was formerly occupied by Rock Elm Tavern.
Start the day with egg sandwich news
Egg on a Roll is in expansion mode. It looks like they’ll get cracking this spring on a shop in northeast Minneapolis, and another location in Sioux Falls, S.D.
We’re fans of the egg sandwiches from chef/owner Adam Bresina and his crew. The expansion feels like a bright spot of tasty optimism during a streak of bad news about eggs.
The first Egg on a Roll opened in the North Loop inside a convenience store (201 5th Av. N.); the newest just started welcoming folks in Dinkytown (1325 SE. 4th St., Mpls.).
It looks like the newest Minneapolis location is slated to open in the building at 945 NE. Broadway, near Central Avenue, joining neighbors Spyhouse Coffee and Padraigs Brewing. The Sioux Falls location was also reported to open in early spring.
Ferris wheel restaurant gets new life – and tacos
Tacos and Tex-Mex are coming for the former Betty Danger’s in northeast Minneapolis. Big Star Tipsy Taco Bar will open with Tex-Mex and Texas-inspired barbecue items on the menu, along with cocktails ranging from classics to “playful and irreverent new inventions.”
The mini golf and custom 66-foot Ferris wheel with city views will stay, as will the dog-friendly patio.
Details are limited, but the website and Instagram accounts are very pink, and claim a spring opening.
Burger Dive expanding at Rosedale
Burger Dive is leaving the Potluck food hall inside Rosedale Center and into its own location, closer to the AMC movie theater on the mall’s upstairs, outer plaza.
With all that space and dedicated seating, the smashburger-focused restaurant from Josh Thoma and Nick O’Leary will expand hours and menus to include breakfast through dinner, as they do at their St. Paul location (731 Randolph Av., St. Paul).
Construction will start soon and a spring opening is expected. Until then, the current location inside the mall will remain open from 11 a.m. through dinnertime seven days a week.
Five Iron Golf swings into the North Loop
The former Thr3 Jack has been replaced by Five Iron Golf (729 Washington Av. N., Mpls.), a national golf simulator chain. Its first Minnesota location has coaches on site, party pack rental opportunities and state-of-the-art Trackman simulators, where folks can swing on PGA courses like Pebble Beach. There are also pool tables, shuffleboard and other activities.
Where the previous tenant leaned into food and drink, the new place is more of the bottomless wings and pitchers of beer vibe. There isn’t an online menu and one wasn’t available despite requests. But the release does tout them as “delicious.”
Mankato gets its first Restaurant Week
Mankato is the latest Minnesota city to offer a concentrated week of restaurant deals. City Center Partnership and Visit Mankato are launching the first-ever Greater Mankato Restaurant Week, Feb. 17 to 23.
Limited-time deals for breakfast, lunch and dinner will be on offer from 18 local restaurants. These are: Beans Coffee House, Fillin' Station Coffeehouse, River Rock Coffee & Tea, Tandem Bagels, Wooden Spoon, Wow! Zone, Dino’s Pizzeria, Flask, Maverick’s Sports Grill, Nolabelle Kitchen + Bar, Number 4 Steakhouse, Pub 500, Tav on the Ave, Ummie’s Bar & Grill, NaKato Bar & Grill, Pagliai’s Pizza, Olives, and Spinners Bar & Grill. Find their special menus and more at mankatorestaurantweek.com.
