2 suburban restaurant closings to know about

Originally opened in the late 1980s as the Dock Cafe, the restaurant went on a two-year hiatus during the pandemic, reopening under new management in 2022 as the Dock. “The past three years have been nothing short of amazing,” reads an announcement on the restaurant’s website. “Having the opportunity to reopen The Dock ... has been an absolute honor. We’ve loved every moment — serving you, celebrating with you, and creating unforgettable memories on the river.”