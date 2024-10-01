Du Nord’s comeback cocktail room serving Lake Street once more

In 2015, Du Nord became the first local distillery to open a cocktail room and was celebrated for its imaginative drinks. Immediately after the building burned down amid the 2020 uprising that rocked the neighborhood, forever changing its landscape, the Montanas vowed to return. After a detour through nonprofit support for the neighborhood and a relocation to New Orleans for the couple and their young family, we can now sip on these spirits not far from where it all started.