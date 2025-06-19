Feeling lost choosing a restaurant? Let our Culinary Compass lead the way.

One of the most frequently asked questions of the Taste team is “where should I eat tonight?”
As the Twin Cities restaurant scene booms, so do the options for dining out. It can get overwhelming. So, where should you go tonight? Embrace your sense of adventure and let us help you decide with the Minnesota Star Tribune’s new Culinary Compass.
After answering a few questions, Culinary Compass will guide you to a restaurant our food writers recommend. Use it any time — bookmark it at startribune.com/compass — and consider it a personalized recommendation from one of our food writers. Whether you’re looking for a four-star evening or a night out with friends, we’ll find a restaurant for you. Just keep an open mind.
The more than 150 restaurants included in Culinary Compass are all ones we’ve recently visited. But the hospitality industry is a busy one and details can change quickly; be sure to check the restaurant’s website for the most up-to-date information.
About Culinary Compass
This is among the first Star Tribune products that uses AI.
AI is helping to process the restaurant “vibes” and user inputs to match it with recommendations from the Food & Culture team’s history of restaurant news and reviews. But no information that you enter is used to train or otherwise augment generative AI models.
Culinary Compass is a product of the Star Tribune’s newsroom. All restaurant recommendations are written by journalists on the Star Tribune’s food team. Data extracted by AI models has been reviewed by Food & Culture editors to ensure its quality and accuracy.
Point your browser to startribune.com/compass and let the adventure begin.