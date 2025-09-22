Rep. Kelly Morrison pledges support for federal gun restrictions at town hall

Hundreds of Minnesotans filled the Wayzata Central Middle School auditorium Sunday night to listen to U.S. Rep. Kelly Morrison discuss her plans to prevent gun violence.
Donning blue T-shirts, several parents whose children go to Annunciation Catholic Church and School were in attendance. In the wake of the Aug. 27 shooting at the church, Morrison said legislators needed to do more to prevent mass shootings.
“There isn’t one policy that’s going to solve this very complicated problem,” she said. “The thing that most people want in the United States is a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and I am signed on to those.”
The Minnesota Legislature is eyeing a special session on gun violence, but Republicans and Democrats disagree about whether to ban assault weapons and pass other new gun restrictions. Republicans have proposed more school security measures and funding for mental health treatment beds.
Morrison said the conversation at the Capitol is overdue and pledged her support to reinstate a federal ban on semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity weapons that expired in 2004.
Morrison also voiced her support for a federal red flag law, which would allow family members, partners and law enforcement to request the temporary removal of guns from someone they fear is a danger to themselves. She said she plans to co-sponsor the legislation with Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath. Minnesota’s red flag law went into effect in 2024.
“There is a common desire to keep our kids safe,” Morrison said. “No one wants their child to be shot, so I think this is an opportunity for Democrats and Republicans to work together to pass meaningful gun reform and keep our kids and communities safe.”