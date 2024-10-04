Redwood Falls police say Edina man armed with rifle set up ambush to kill them

REDWOOD FALLS, MINN. -- Police say a man armed with a rifle set up an ambush that aimed to kill first responders, in a scheme ultimately foiled when his weapon jammed.
Christopher Mark Covert, 27, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and first degree assault.
Christopher Mark Covert, 27, of Edina, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and first and second degree assault after police said he tried to kill peace officers. He also faces a felony charge for possessing ammunition capable of penetrating body armor.
According to the criminal charges against Covert:
Police said they received two calls about a possible suicide in Redwood Fall’s sprawling Ramsey Park around 9:43 p.m. on Aug. 28.
After arriving at the park, police said they found a car registered to Covert. Inside they discovered camping supplies, a Bible, a crucifix, and Narcan — medicine that rapidly reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.
As police and a search dog scoured the 256-acre park and its miles of hiking trails, they called out into the darkness, “Christopher, it’s the police, we are here to help you!”
They said they saw a man run from them toward a walking bridge by the city’s power plant.
As the man ran away, he allegedly dropped a black rifle case. Inside the case was an AR-15 rifle with an altered trigger and a red dot optic, and 10 loaded magazines with about 300 rounds — some of which were armor-piercing, police said
The rifle was jammed, police said.
Police say Covert ran onto the bridge and climbed over the railing, but they grabbed him and prevented him from jumping or falling.
Covert is currently in custody in Redwood County Jail.
His phone had notes about how he was in favor of murder or “involuntary assisted suicide,” how he was taking lessons on stalking people, and tips on firing a pistol in close quarter combat, police said.
A witness told police that Covert had recently returned to Minnesota from a trip to Montana on Aug. 27, and that he had withdrawn his life savings the next day. The witness said Covert had given her a check for $78,000, and that he had promised her that he would not take his own life.
