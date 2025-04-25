Readers Write: Ukraine “peace plan,” trans rights

•••
I’ve been following the peace plan proposal to end the war in Ukraine, and looking especially for what concessions Russia will be making as part of this process. The concessions that Ukraine is expected and is being pressured to make include accepting freezing territorial lines, acceptance of the annexation of Crimea by Russia and a prohibition on becoming a member of NATO. When the president was asked what Vladimir Putin is doing to help forge a peace deal, his answer was “stopping taking the whole country, pretty big concession.”
Russia was the aggressor, has rained destruction on cities, towns and infrastructure, killed thousands of civilians, is alleged to have committed war crimes, and that is their only concession? It would appear that if the current administration is in its corner, Russia can make any aggressive moves it wants and there will be no consequences. I would think countries like Poland, the Baltic states and others adjacent to Russia should be extremely worried about how this so-called “peace plan” is unfolding. A better term for this process might be total capitulation by Ukraine.
Ron Bender, Richfield
•••
Imagine that your neighbor broke into your home, assaulted your family, took over one of your bedrooms and kidnapped one of your children. He pays a crew to periodically attack your family and vandalize other parts of your home. Your neighbor claims he is entitled to your home because his grandparents once owned it. It doesn’t matter to him that his grandparents voluntarily split their adjoining properties into separate lots, and that you have legally owned your home for over 30 years.
You are outnumbered and ask for help in fighting back. Those who had previously promised to help protect you were initially supportive. But then they told you that you must let the intruders stay in your home because you had injured some of them during their initial invasion. They also told that you are just too weak to win and they are tired of helping you. Now, today you are told that there is only one way to stop the physical destruction of your family and home. You are told you must agree to a “settlement” on the following terms: