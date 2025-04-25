Readers Write: Ukraine “peace plan,” trans rights

You are outnumbered and ask for help in fighting back. Those who had previously promised to help protect you were initially supportive. But then they told you that you must let the intruders stay in your home because you had injured some of them during their initial invasion. They also told that you are just too weak to win and they are tired of helping you. Now, today you are told that there is only one way to stop the physical destruction of your family and home. You are told you must agree to a “settlement” on the following terms: