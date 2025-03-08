Readers Write: Transportation funding, government workers, spirituality

A former CEO suggested in last Sunday’s letters to the editor that Musk was onto something. He says the way to get organizational efficiency is to have employees be accountable for what they’ve done and what they are going to do. No arguing there. The fundamental difference between how this CEO ran his company and the DOGE approach is who employees are accountable to. He describes meeting with his own managers who understand the nature of the work in a collaborative style. Each can see the ways different teams' work complement each other and make reasonable adjustments. This is fundamentally different from someone outside the organization with no structural power in that organization making demands without any understanding of the nature of the work or reason to be involved.