Readers Write: Trans girls in sports, Elon’s email

Elon Musk sent emails to federal workers demanding they summarize their accomplishments for the week or be removed from their positions for one reason: to cause pain (“Elon Musk signals more federal firings to come,” Feb. 23). The purpose is pain. Pain is the point. If enough pain is inflicted and the worker quits, great. Pain is nausea. Pain is dry mouth. Pain is rapid breathing. Pain is increased blood pressure and increased heart rate. This is what we feel when someone activates our fight-or-flight response. None of it feels good. We, of course, elected Trump, who believes that to be a great leader you must scare people, you must hurt people, you must cause pain. We knew this. We know this. Musk is no different. Cause enough pain and a person will do what you want them to do. In this case, quit, run. The only question now is: Who has the courage to fight?