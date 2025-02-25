The real threat to women’s sports? It’s not trans athletes.

Minnesota has long been a leader in protecting transgender rights, being the first state to include transgender people under our human rights law. Our state high school league has upheld trans-inclusive policies for years, fostering a stronger, more inclusive sports environment that benefits everyone. As we take pride in being a refuge state where trans individuals and their families can live openly and authentically, we must recognize that the real threat to women athletes lies not in a small minority seeking to play, but the bad-faith attacks designed to divide us. Minnesotans must reject these distractions and continue leading the way in defending fairness, inclusion, and everyone’s right to play and participate fully in society.