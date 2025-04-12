Readers Write: Trans athletes, funding for the outdoors, ‘Hands Off’ protests

Under the subhead “Be good humans” in the article about two transgender high school athletes, we read that the school district where the boy who identifies as a girl, Corey, runs on the girls team barred the coach from even talking about this violation of girls’ Title IX rights. A former coach of the athlete announced to the girls’ team a transgender (i.e., male) athlete would be joining the team and “If you guys have issues with that, come and talk to me.” And to another coach, “You’re OK with it, or you’re not,” and, “We’re trying to teach kids to be good humans.”