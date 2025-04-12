Readers Write: Trans athletes, funding for the outdoors, ‘Hands Off’ protests

•••
President Donald Trump’s executive order banning transgender athletes from participating in sports claims it is a matter of “safety, fairness, dignity and truth.” We’re not convinced. And the front page story in Sunday’s paper — about the trans students settling uneventfully into their high school teams — would certainly bear that position out (“‘Space of belonging,‘” April 6).
Consider safety. There is a certain level of assumed risk in all sports. Athletics always involve contests between opponents who are unevenly matched in size, strength and/or endurance. The challenge of living up to, and sometimes exceeding, expectations is what makes athletics so exciting. Minimizing injuries and enhancing physical and mental health should always be part of school athletics. Trans athletes do not introduce new safety issues.
Consider fairness. Athletics is about education, and the law guarantees every student a right to education. Denying a student the opportunity to learn the things athletics has to teach like teamwork, discipline, resilience, simply to protect someone from the possibility of a second-place finish makes no sense. The law protects the right to play, not the right to win.
Consider dignity. We acknowledge the soul-searching that goes into making the decision to transition. Aligning who you are on the outside with who you are at the deepest core of your being is the product of long, careful deliberation. Excluding trans students from sports erodes the respect they are due as human beings and perpetuates the hateful discrimination they face.
Consider truth. We need more of this. So much more. Trump can call diversity, equity and inclusion dirty words, but that doesn’t make them so. The lived experiences of transgender people are real and deserve to be acknowledged. Truth is about embracing diversity, equity and inclusion, not denying its existence.
Nearly 50 years ago, the Minnesota State High School League objected when two girls sought to play on their school teams, denigrating their bodies and their motivation and contending that their participation on teams created for boys would undo the future of girls’ athletics. But that’s not what happened. It took a federal court’s decision to open the door for high school girls in 1972.