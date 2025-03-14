Readers Write: Refugees, NOAA cuts, Lunds & Byerlys closure

Now, that welcoming spirit is under attack. President Donald Trump’s plan to revoke the citizenship of Ukrainians who sought refuge in our country is both heartless and a betrayal of our word. In 1994, Ukraine gave up its nuclear arsenal under the Budapest Memorandum, receiving assurances from the U.S., the U.K. and Russia to respect its sovereignty. Russia’s 2022 invasion shattered that promise, displacing millions. Ukrainians who found safety here did so believing America keeps its commitments. Now, the revocation of humanitarian parole and Temporary Protected Status threatens their legal standing, forcing them into uncertainty and contradicting our national values. This is not strength — it is fear-driven cruelty.