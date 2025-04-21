Readers Write: Pope Francis, immigration and the Easter message

•••
As a traditional Roman Catholic, I have always had mixed opinions of Pope Francis. He certainly wasn’t a traditionalist, and he was not shy about it either. But then, neither was the founder of our church. Jesus Christ burst on the scene in a very nontraditional manner and immediately made his presence felt. He disturbed the scholars of his time, as well as the lawmakers. He welcomed everyone from Samaritans to Gentiles and, worst of all, the common sinners of the Jewish faith. None were excluded from his sermons and his parables.
To the adulteress, about to be stoned, he asked: “Where are [your accusers]? Has no one condemned you?” after writing each of their sins in the sand. When she responded they had left, “Neither do I condemn you. Go, [and] from now on do not sin any more.” In that respect, Pope Francis was forever tracing the footsteps of his master. We traditionalists didn’t always agree with him, nor understand him. But now I, for one, believe he saw us as Christ saw us — ever needing guidance. It is with that belief that I see our Lord standing at the gate with arms spread open, welcoming yet another successor to his eternal reward.
That Pope Francis died the morning after Easter Sunday, after receiving our vice president, as a matter of fact, is also notable. The resurrection of Christ and the passing of his successor seem to make it all more clear. Our church is bursting at the seams these days. Catholicism is enjoying a new birth, and it isn’t just at Christmas and Easter.
So to that, even as a traditionalist, I must pay homage to His Holiness. His arms spread open, welcoming all to follow him, is the reason for this expansion of ours. Rest in peace, Your Holiness, for your earthly work is finished. Well done.
Robert Huge, Edina
