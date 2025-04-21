Readers Write: Pope Francis, immigration and the Easter message

As a Jew, I think it’s unlikely that I will be called to either the Basilica in Minneapolis or the Cathedral in St. Paul to eulogize Pope Francis. So I will leave it to the Star Tribune to pass on my words, my blessing to the memory of this great man. Pope Francis was a man, a simple man, a parish priest, who believed in the dignity of all men. He emulated the Gospel of Jesus Christ, as I have studied it. This is a gospel of love and compassion as the highest virtues of man. He is wondrous demonstration of the German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer’s belief that “compassion is the basis of morality.” He used his final day’s energy, on Easter Sunday, to advocate for compassion for immigrants and against the wars in Ukraine and Gaza. His life and values stand in stark contrast to the current occupant of the White House. President Donald Trump believes all human interaction is transactional. He lacks any moral compass, any compassion.