Opinion: If Trump comes for the University of Minnesota, will its leaders fight or fold?

They should. I’ve long been a critic of too much attention paid to the Ivy Leagues. The most important institutions of higher education in this country are public: community colleges, branch public universities and flagship schools like UMN-Twin Cities coming together to offer affordable and high-quality public educations to everyone (in theory; it’s all still too expensive). Still, in this moment, the Trump administration obsession with the Ivy Leagues provides a convenient model for what’s going to happen everywhere. When Columbia University faced demands that included placing an entire department under federal oversight, lest they lose hundreds of millions of dollars in funding, the university caved. But the $400 million not only remains frozen, the Trump administration has seized another $250 million. Harvard leadership perhaps witnessed this, and when facing even greater financial threats but also demands for affirmative action for conservatives in hiring, refused to comply. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but at least the Harvard community knows they’re fighting back.