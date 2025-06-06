Readers Write: Minneapolis politics, Trump’s budget, hot tub rentals

•••
I give the Strib much credit for devoting many more resources than other metropolitan newspapers to Minneapolis City Hall coverage. But the “progressives vs. moderates” story, as much as any, increases my exasperation that they “just don’t get it” as far as the split in city politics (“Who will control Mpls. council?” June 6).
It is not a matter of who is progressive and who is more progressive. It is that we have a Democratic Party, and we have a Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) party. They are not the same. One is not just to the left of the other. The DSA, in its national platform, actually declares itself as opposed to both the Democratic and Republican parties and offers itself as an alternative to both.
The DSA favors complete defunding of police. Complete emptying out of jails and prisons. Complete dismantling of capitalism. Anyone can see this and its other positions just by googling its website.
However, it is smart politically, and where its members see they can win more seats by running as Democrats, that’s what they do.
The Strib seems to continue to miss this point. It continues to characterize the divide as “left” and “more left.” It’s not. It’s Democrats vs. DSA.
Well, the convention season is over and now it is up to the various campaigns to define themselves and their opponents. I hope the Democratic campaigns will sharply define the distinction between Democrats and DSA candidates. (By the way, I have no animosity to the DSA folks; I just want them to present their agenda honestly. Let the people decide.)