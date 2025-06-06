Readers Write: Minneapolis politics, Trump’s budget, hot tub rentals

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has issued its report on the estimated impact of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (and aren’t we at least a little embarrassed that our Congress is considering a bill with such a childish name?), and it is not pretty. They estimate that the bill alone will add $2.4 trillion to the deficit over the next decade. And it will do that while cutting huge holes in the safety net, as the CBO estimates it will leave 11 million people uninsured because of cuts to Medicaid. The director of the CBO, Phillip Swagel, is a brilliant economist and Republican. Our president tells us that the CBO is wrong and that the bill will not add to the deficit. But he is a failed businessman with a history of multiple bankruptcies who added $8.4 trillion to the debt during his first term after campaigning on balancing the budget. Who should a reasonable person believe in this matter?