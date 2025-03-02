Readers Write: Minneapolis' future, the library, federal cuts

Here’s the big picture: The single most important race crime in U.S. history — that is, the brutal, video-documented murder of a Black man by a white police officer spanning nine minutes and captured on camera for the whole world to see — took place in our city. An average city would respond like Mayor Jacob Frey, diminishing the efforts to memorialize George Floyd Square as “a colossal waste of time and tax dollars” while suggesting that we are “content to let this site sit idle, without any meaningful development” (“City Council overrides veto of Floyd Square,” Feb. 28). Wrong. We are not content — not by a long shot — and a great city would take this opportunity to lead the world and create something that we can be proud of. Which are we? Great, or average?