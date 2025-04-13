Readers Write: Mining near the BWCA, immigration, GOP town halls

That said, it tracks. Republicans prove time and time again that it is clearly not God in whom we trust. It’s ironic that this phrase adorns our dollars, because it is indeed the dollar itself in whom we trust, as evidenced by continual efforts to shut down environmental and public health efforts in the name of “the economy.” Meanwhile, if we’re concerned about jobs and schools, then stop defunding our schools and shutting down infrastructure bills that would create jobs that don’t jeopardize our precious wilderness. Protecting the Boundary Waters is not anti-union, but exposing the watershed to mining pollution is a way to continue to enrich the rich at the expense of our environment. I call upon Christian Americans to heed the original job given to humanity, which is “to till and keep” the earth (Genesis 2:15). Yet what we do is continually expose and exploit it.