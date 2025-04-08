Rash: The virtue and necessity of immigration

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
The immigration debate has devolved into two dominant narratives, according to an expert on the topic: “Either they are villains who are here to harm us or they’re victims who are needy — our entire conversation about immigration surrounds either fear or pity, when in reality we should be excited because they are good for us.”
That’s the data-driven view of Exequiel (Zeke) Hernandez, a Uruguay-born academic who got his Ph.D. at the University of Minnesota. Now a University of Pennsylvania Wharton School associate professor, Hernandez is the author of “The Truth About Immigration: Why Successful Societies Welcome Newcomers.”
Last week, in an interview in advance of an address to the Economic Club of Minnesota on Monday, Hernandez referred to research that confirms five economic gains from immigration: talent, innovation, investment, consumption and taxes.
“It’s a self-interested message,” Hernandez said, “as opposed to pity versus fear.” And that fear of “chaos at the border and that imagery really creates this alarm.” And that, continued Hernandez, “distracts us from the fact that we desperately need those five things that immigrants bring.”
Fortunately, many in Minnesota’s business community aren’t distracted. Including the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce and Chamber Foundation, which over the last 16 years have issued or sponsored five reports on immigration’s integration into the state’s economy. The latest, issued in late February, states among other conclusions that “the underlying need for more immigration is likely to continue in coming years. Minnesota faces a long-term population slowdown, driven by an aging population, declining birthrates and negative net domestic migration.”
In just one quantitative example, the reports states that Minnesota’s population grew by 50% in the 50-year period between 1970 and 2020 but is expected to temper to just 7% in the next 50 years, posing a “substantial challenge to Minnesota’s short and long-term economic performance” (and by extension, the state’s budget).