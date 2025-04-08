Rash: The virtue and necessity of immigration

But unfortunately, that’s what’s happening all too often in today’s America, where the symbolism of the Statue of Liberty is eclipsed by statutes and harassment of some immigrants, as well as the cruel curtailing of refugee admissions, even of Afghans whose lives are likely to be jeopardized by being abandoned by their erstwhile U.S. allies. Other high-profile cases include the detention of several international students — some for their pro-Palestinian activism — and in the most Orwellian example, the inadvertent deportation of a Salvadoran immigrant to an infamous prison in El Salvador. Rather than extract him from what U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis called a “grievous error” that “shocks the conscience,” the Trump administration appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to keep him there; a request that was temporarily granted by Chief Justice John Roberts, who Monday issued an administrative stay providing the full court time to rule on the matter. Nonetheless, the ordeal has created a chilling effect even for legal U.S. residents.