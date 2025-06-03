Readers Write: Immigration enforcement, antisemitism, Minneapolis City Council

•••
I really don’t recognize our country anymore. The degree to which this administration will go to demonstrate its cruelty and inhumanity is beyond my comprehension.
This morning I was sitting in an immigration courtroom at the Federal Building near Fort Snelling — something I do regularly as a volunteer observer — when I heard a commotion out in the hall and then a primal scream that sent shivers down my spine. My friend sitting next to me whispered in my ear, “They’re doing it — they’re making an arrest!” As we left our courtroom later, we passed through a waiting room full of families — little children included — and all of them had just witnessed the traumatic arrest of someone who had done nothing more than show up at the courthouse as requested, just like they had.
For those of you who didn’t see the recent article in the Star Tribune (“ICE agents wait in hallways of immigration court as Trump seeks to deliver on mass arrest pledge,” May 21) what I heard outside that courtroom was an example of the bait-and-switch tactics of the Department of Homeland Security. An immigrant, who has been asked to check in regularly with the court as she awaits a hearing regarding her plea for asylum, shows up as requested; to her surprise, the government attorney dismisses her case, and the judge tells her, “You’re free to go.” But when she steps outside that courtroom, Immigration and Customs Enforcement is waiting to arrest her, and — because the case has just been dismissed — she no longer can claim asylum and will most certainly be deported. It’s a cynical ploy on the part of the government and beneath the dignity of the world’s greatest democracy.
These are not the actions of a healthy democracy. These are the actions of a hateful few who hope to intimidate and frighten the most vulnerable in our society. All of these people deserve due process and they are being denied this simplest of human freedoms.
When you witness something like this, it is shocking. But every one of us — every American — needs to know what is being done in our names. Every day. In St. Paul. Is this something we are proud of? Is this the America we aspire to be?
This isn’t happening in the shadows, it is happening for all to see. Our job is not to look away.