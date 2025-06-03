Readers Write

Readers Write: Immigration enforcement, antisemitism, Minneapolis City Council

Primal screams at immigration court.

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 3, 2025 at 10:29PM
Protesters in San Francisco demonstrate against Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests on May 28. (Jeff Chiu/The Associated Press)

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

I really don’t recognize our country anymore. The degree to which this administration will go to demonstrate its cruelty and inhumanity is beyond my comprehension.

This morning I was sitting in an immigration courtroom at the Federal Building near Fort Snelling — something I do regularly as a volunteer observer — when I heard a commotion out in the hall and then a primal scream that sent shivers down my spine. My friend sitting next to me whispered in my ear, “They’re doing it — they’re making an arrest!” As we left our courtroom later, we passed through a waiting room full of families — little children included — and all of them had just witnessed the traumatic arrest of someone who had done nothing more than show up at the courthouse as requested, just like they had.

For those of you who didn’t see the recent article in the Star Tribune (“ICE agents wait in hallways of immigration court as Trump seeks to deliver on mass arrest pledge,” May 21) what I heard outside that courtroom was an example of the bait-and-switch tactics of the Department of Homeland Security. An immigrant, who has been asked to check in regularly with the court as she awaits a hearing regarding her plea for asylum, shows up as requested; to her surprise, the government attorney dismisses her case, and the judge tells her, “You’re free to go.” But when she steps outside that courtroom, Immigration and Customs Enforcement is waiting to arrest her, and — because the case has just been dismissed — she no longer can claim asylum and will most certainly be deported. It’s a cynical ploy on the part of the government and beneath the dignity of the world’s greatest democracy.

These are not the actions of a healthy democracy. These are the actions of a hateful few who hope to intimidate and frighten the most vulnerable in our society. All of these people deserve due process and they are being denied this simplest of human freedoms.

When you witness something like this, it is shocking. But every one of us — every American — needs to know what is being done in our names. Every day. In St. Paul. Is this something we are proud of? Is this the America we aspire to be?

This isn’t happening in the shadows, it is happening for all to see. Our job is not to look away.

Sandy Wolfe Wood, Stillwater

•••

As an attorney and concerned citizen, I urge Congress to act swiftly to extend humanitarian parole and create a pathway to lawful permanent residency for Ukrainian nationals currently residing in the United States.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, approximately 270,000 Ukrainians have been admitted under humanitarian parole, according to Department of Homeland Security data. Without legislative or administrative action, tens of thousands now face legal uncertainty and possible displacement in the coming months.

This is not without precedent. The United States has a bipartisan tradition of adjusting status for displaced populations who have arrived under emergency conditions — Cuban nationals under the Cuban Adjustment Act, Vietnamese refugees through postwar resettlement programs and Afghans under Operation Allies Welcome. Ukrainian parolees deserve similar consideration.

Allowing this population to fall into legal limbo undermines our nation’s commitment to consistency, fairness and lawful process. These individuals have integrated into our communities, paid taxes and contributed to the economy — all while living with the trauma of war and displacement.

I encourage Minnesotans of all political backgrounds to contact their representatives in Congress and urge them to extend parole protections and create a permanent status solution for our Ukrainian neighbors.

John Schrager, White Bear Lake

HOUSE BUDGET BILL

Gotta go sometime

The budget bill that recently passed in the U.S. House reflects what really matters to Republicans. The Medicare and Medicaid cuts hidden in the bill are attacks on seniors, children, working poor and the disabled to give the wealthiest citizens huge tax breaks. These cuts will be devastating to those groups affected. Of course, as Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst recently said, “We are all going to die” — just some sooner than others!

Jim Smola, Apple Valley

ANTISEMITISM

Hatred is the motivation

A writer in Tuesday’s Star Tribune says that Jews are under attack “because of the actions of the current Israeli government” (“We are people, not conspirators,” Readers Write). She tells us that she is “a strong Zionist” who believes “Jews deserve and need a homeland of our own.” Clearly the writer understands what it means to be a Zionist, for that is the very definition of Zionism. But at the same time it is equally clear that she does not recognize the motivation behind the recent attacks in D.C. and in Colorado. In both attacks the perpetrators targeted their victims because they were believed to be “Zionists.” In other words, people who support the idea of a Jewish homeland. It was for that reason alone they supposedly deserved to die.

These terrorists understand that the end of Israel means the end of the Jewish people. For that reason they oppose Zionism and attack people who they believe to be Zionists. Suggesting that these acts of terror are motivated by anything other than hatred of Jews offers them an excuse for the terrible acts of violence they have perpetrated against innocent Jewish civilians.

Ronald Haskvitz, Minnetonka

•••

Tragedy No. 1: The D.C. ambush: An American Jew and an Israeli Christian were killed in cold blood.

Tragedy No. 2: A Colorado flamethrower targeted Jews, and burn victims were hospitalized.

These attacks should have been headline news on Page 1. Yet the Star Tribune buried the atrocities and published one headline quoting and amplifying the murderer’s antisemitism.

Isn’t the newspaper supposed to check its bias before publishing? Would the Star Tribune bury targeted violence against Black people, LGBTQ people or Muslims who were victims of shootings and hate crimes? We certainly hope not.

Andrea Kaufman, Edina

Elyse Rabinowitz, Eden Prairie

MPLS. CITY COUNCIL

Seriousness desperately needed

I was relieved to see that Aisha Chughtai did not receive the DFL nomination for the Minneapolis City Council this year. When you look at her Facebook page, there’s a photo from 2019 of Chughtai smiling and holding a large sign that says “Eat the rich.” This from the current vice president of the Minneapolis City Council. As a lifelong Democrat I believe in people working together to find solutions to our problems, and Chughtai has shown no interest in doing so. Minneapolis needs everyone’s help, rich and poor alike, not crass, childish rhetoric.

Rick Groger, Minneapolis

•••

I attended the Ward 10 DFL convention this weekend with the hopes of endorsing newcomer Lydia Millard for City Council. A nearly tied vote led to no endorsement. It’s unusual for a sitting council member (and vice president of the council) not to be endorsed (“Council VP fails to obtain DFL nod,” June 3). I was very put off by the words of Chughtai. What I took away from her speech was that anyone who does not support her is some MAGA-like subversive; we are all backed by evil forces who want to ruin our city. I was pretty offended by that. She was talking to fellow DFL Party members — and her constituents. This is why she was not endorsed. She does not like her constituents, she does not respond to us, she does not communicate with us. In huge contrast, Millard has already shown herself to be bright, enthusiastic, communicative and willing to listen. She is talking about how to improve things in our ward and the city. Her enthusiasm and energy are such a welcome relief. It feels like we will have someone who cares about our city and will work to improve it. I feel very encouraged and urge others to learn about her. Oh, and her entrance into the meeting with drummers and dancers raised the energy level of an otherwise dull meeting! Kudos to them.

Mary Ann Knox, Minneapolis

about the writer

about the writer

More from Readers Write

See More

Readers Write

Readers Write: Immigration enforcement, antisemitism, Minneapolis City Council

card image

Primal screams at immigration court.

Readers Write

Readers Write: Remote work, international students, antisemitism, e-bikes’ bad name

card image

Readers Write

Readers Write: Environment, white-collar crime, noise pollution

card image