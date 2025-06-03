Readers Write: Immigration enforcement, antisemitism, Minneapolis City Council

I attended the Ward 10 DFL convention this weekend with the hopes of endorsing newcomer Lydia Millard for City Council. A nearly tied vote led to no endorsement. It’s unusual for a sitting council member (and vice president of the council) not to be endorsed (“Council VP fails to obtain DFL nod,” June 3). I was very put off by the words of Chughtai. What I took away from her speech was that anyone who does not support her is some MAGA-like subversive; we are all backed by evil forces who want to ruin our city. I was pretty offended by that. She was talking to fellow DFL Party members — and her constituents. This is why she was not endorsed. She does not like her constituents, she does not respond to us, she does not communicate with us. In huge contrast, Millard has already shown herself to be bright, enthusiastic, communicative and willing to listen. She is talking about how to improve things in our ward and the city. Her enthusiasm and energy are such a welcome relief. It feels like we will have someone who cares about our city and will work to improve it. I feel very encouraged and urge others to learn about her. Oh, and her entrance into the meeting with drummers and dancers raised the energy level of an otherwise dull meeting! Kudos to them.