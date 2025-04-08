Readers Write: HOAs, rent control and housing

•••
Apparently, our state House and Senate do not believe that their constituents living in homeowners associations or cooperatives are able to govern themselves or follow the current Minnesota Common Interest Ownership Act (MCIOA) or their governing documents (“HOA board members, property managers rally to kill reform bill,” April 3). Instead they have crafted two bills (SF1750 and HF1268) that will hinder the board of directors (that their members elected) from determining fines and will impose greater costs on members. They chose to listen to a few disgruntled HOA members without speaking to board of director members or property management firms.
SF1750 limits the dollar amount of a fine that can be levied for not following rules and regulations, damaging property, etc. If the limit is $2,500 lifetime, and a member causes $10,000 in damages, the rest of the members will have to fund the delta of $7,500. Members can open their homes to become Airbnbs even if the governing documents do not allow it. There is a waiting period of six months before an HOA or cooperative can take action to recoup the nonpayment of dues or assessments, thus making the other members pay the operating costs that the member didn’t pay.
There are far more restrictions that make absolutely no sense and will discourage members from applying for a board position.
Carol Seiler, Minnetonka
•••
Thank you for the April 3 article about proposed legislation to regulate HOAs. Having been a member of a couple of HOAs, I can tell you that, while they are a necessary evil, they often have too much power, play favorites and are capricious (Google “HOA horror stories”). For example: One HOA had approval rights for tenants. I submitted an application and it was rejected; no reason was given. They just didn’t want me to rent to that applicant. Strangely, that applicant was already renting a different unit in the building (they just wanted a larger apartment).