Readers Write: HOAs, rent control and housing

The April 4 commentary “Exempting new buildings from rent control is the right thing to do” urges adoption of a “common-sense proposal to exempt new residential buildings” from the St. Paul rent-control ordinance because of “severe unintended consequences” interfering with the production of new rental housing in St. Paul. I have been deeply involved in the production of affordable housing and protection of low-income tenants in the Twin Cities for 55 years and believe that the proposed amendments to the St. Paul rent control ordinance, as currently drafted, seriously and unnecessarily undermine the intent of the majority of voters who adopted the ordinance. The concern expressed in the commentary that rent control inhibits new housing production (whatever the merits of that concern), is not a reason to support, or for the St. Paul Council to adopt, the amendment to the rent-control ordinance as it is currently drafted. This is because the proposed amendment exempts far more than new construction. The amendment in its current form exempts rental housing built as long ago as 2004.