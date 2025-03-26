Readers Write: Hegseth’s blunder, St. Paul’s future

The inadvertent texting of military strike information by defense officials to a journalist led to proper alarm by members of Congress demanding answers for the security breach. But why haven’t members of Congress raised questions and alarm about the U.S. conducting bombing missions in Yemen without a declaration of war? The War Powers Resolution limits the president’s authority to wage war without a declaration of war by Congress. The silence by members of Congress, including Minnesota’s congressional delegation, once again leaves unchecked the actions of this administration. How much did the airstrike cost? How long will the bombings last? Are there other targets? Why is the U.S. bombing Yemen while showing lukewarm support for Ukraine? Somebody in Congress needs to ask these and other hard questions while digging into the inept texting by those in power.