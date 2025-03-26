Readers Write: Hegseth’s blunder, St. Paul’s future

•••
Whether Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had a drink in his hand when Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg was looped into a Signal message sequence culminating in top-secret war plans for attacking Houthis in Yemen is beside the point (“War plans shared in chat that included journalist,” March 25).
As anyone slightly versed in secure communications knows, not only were these messages not for copying to journalists, but their transmission was strictly prohibited by any means other than through approved government equipment or via a sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF) for every party in the message loop.
Yet the Trump national security hierarchy, from Hegseth to Vice President JD Vance to Secretary of State Marco Rubio to intelligence head Tulsi Gabbard, and on down, debated the attack and celebrated its prosecution with gleeful emojis over a less-than-secure, absolutely-forbidden-for-this-sort-of-communication network.
Treating the planning of an attack on another nation as if it were an invitation to a weekend party shows the Trump national security team for what it is, a frat-house clown show. America, beware. These clowns hold your safety and our nation’s security in their hands.
Peter Hill, Minnetonka
•••