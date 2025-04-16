Readers Write: Harvard funding freeze, state education budget, DEI in the military

Public education should be fully funded in Minnesota. It is not. Children endure crowded classrooms, teachers are underpaid and overworked, and in many districts, a good portion of education is subsidized by a acombination of local referendum and intrusive fundraising efforts. Private education should be funded by the private money put up by those who decided to eschew the public education system. It is their right to do so, but it is not their right to take, or expect, state money to support their decision. It has never been their right. Rather, it has long been a Republican policy to divert public education money into the private sector, and through the process of compromise (by Democrats) and deal-making, they have managed to inappropriately grab a piece of the public pie.