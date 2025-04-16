Readers Write: Harvard funding freeze, state education budget, DEI in the military

•••
President Donald Trump’s threats against universities like Harvard for refusing to conform to his narrow, politicized worldview are not just attacks on higher education — they are attacks on the foundational American principle of free thought (“White House freezes $2B to punish Harvard,” April 15). Our universities are meant to challenge ideas, foster innovation and prepare future leaders — not to serve as echo chambers for any one individual’s ideology. Intimidating institutions into silence or submission is the behavior of authoritarians, not democratic leaders. We must resist the erosion of academic freedom and defend the right of institutions to uphold truth, diversity and intellectual integrity without fear of political retribution.
And let’s get real about something else. For all Trump’s bluster about fighting antisemitism on college campuses, it’s clear he doesn’t actually care about protecting Jewish people — it’s all performative. His version of “antisemitism” conveniently labels any sympathy or support for the Palestinian people as hate, silencing real conversations about justice and human rights. What he really cares about is using Israel as a political pawn to further his influence in the Middle East — turning tragedy into opportunity, and eyeing Gaza as a geopolitical prize for himself.
Paul Niebeling, Minneapolis
•••
Sometimes doing the right thing costs billions of dollars. Thank you and congratulations to Harvard for doing the right thing by not caving to the bully.
Paul R. Johnson, Minnetonka