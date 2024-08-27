Readers Write: Governmental gridlock, State Fair, abortion, getting stuck in space

I disagree with the point of view of the couple running the summer camp to train teens to talk compassionately about abortion, but I do commend their efforts to turn down the heat on the inflammatory rhetoric (especially the yelling and screaming through bullhorns) that I have witnessed in other settings. However, if they truly want to make abortion “unthinkable” they will need to work harder to make sure we have support systems in place to make having children “thinkable” — such as universal free or low-cost child care, permanent child tax credits that actually make a dent in the expenses incurred in raising kids, minimum wage guarantees or some version of a basic guaranteed income, affordable housing, health care coverage ... the list goes on. And, oh, how about accurate sex education and access to free or low-cost contraceptives so the thinking can start when people are actually ready to support a family and are eager to do so?