Readers Write: Education, trans athletes, government efficiency

This bill seeks to repeal the legal standards that are set to go into effect in the 2026 school year. This bill would force schools to go backward and use standards from 2012. The bill would also take away hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of grants. The Education Finance Committee heard the testimony of a number of teachers, representatives from the Department of Education and several very well-spoken high school students who made beautiful arguments for why this bill should not go forward. To half the committee, those pleas apparently fell on deaf ears. Testimony in favor of the bill came from people who are part of a special interest group called the Center of the American Experiment, a far-right extremist organization that seeks to dismantle the public education system.