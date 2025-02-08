Readers Write: Diversity, Martin’s promotion, Elon Musk

Where Ron Way sees racism, misogyny and anti-immigrant animus (“The golden rule, so widely taught, has woeful traction,” Strib Voices, Jan. 26), a Feb. 2 letter writer sees a difference of policy (“Don’t smear conservatism as hatred”). The letter writer does not see the GOP’s actions as expressing hatred and wants more explanation. We must live in different worlds. I see a felon, found liable for sexual abuse and accused of similar abuses by multiple women as the moral leader of the GOP and the so-called “Christian” nationalist movement. Donald Trump has demeaned reporters with disabilities. He has referred to Immigrants from Mexico as rapists and criminals, called African countries s***holes and said out loud he wants more immigrants from Norway. He makes accusations with no evidence that somehow DEI is responsible for forest fires and airplane crashes and insists that antisemitic, racist groups consist of fine people. He demonizes the legal Haitian immigrants in Colorado, tries to ban Muslims from entering our country and makes trans women prisoners serve in male prisons. His followers in state Legislatures ban the teaching of Black history, or the development of women’s rights, or in one state insist that students should be taught that slavery was beneficial to the enslaved people. I do not know the letter writer, and certainly would not call him a racist or hater for believing that we should curb illegal immigration or that trans women should not compete in women’s sports. Those are issues reasonable people could disagree about. I would say that if he supports Trump, however, he is perpetuating and assisting racist, misogynist, un-Christian values.