Readers Write: Disaster management, Bloomington water park, mining, giant beavers

Agencies like the Federal Emergency Management Agency are insurance — an umbrella policy with a nationwide risk pool that helps to partially cover catastrophes that are more than local resources can handle. This is what governments should do — help at times of crisis. Sure, FEMA isn’t perfect, but we can improve it, not eliminate it.
Of course, you can argue whether people should build houses in flood plains or on eroding coasts or in fire-prone areas; those are legitimate questions. Meanwhile, people need help, even if it is to move to safer areas. State and local governments will need extra help to rebuild infrastructure.
President Donald Trump’s idea of abolishing FEMA makes no sense when the costs and responsibilities are just passed down to the states. We’ll need to add 50 duplicative bureaucracies to handle statewide natural disasters and 50 separate storehouses of emergency supplies, with each state hoping they can accurately guess whether they should budget for earthquakes, hurricanes or blizzards in the next year. Plus, each state has a smaller risk pool to balance out those costs, so states would have to raise taxes a lot more to offer basic FEMA-type protections.
So sure, eliminate FEMA to justify Trump’s budget cuts, while we’ll all have to pay more in state and local taxes. Are we great yet?
Rochelle Eastman, Savage
