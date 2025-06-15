Readers Write: Disaster management, Bloomington water park, mining, giant beavers

I just saw Trump state he was going to get rid of FEMA after the hurricane season. He says he is going to give damage responsibility back to the states. My question is, will our federal taxes go down? What are the chances the money that has been earmarked for FEMA will now be returned to the states? Does this also mean states will have raise taxes to cover these costs? If a federal building is damaged in a storm, who pays for that? I would hope our Congress is thinking this through rather than blindly accepting this plan.