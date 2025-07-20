Readers Write: Cuts to public broadcasting, Israel-Hamas war, fraud, students paying athletes

•••
Congress has finally done what Newt Gingrich and other Republicans have been trying to do since 1994: eliminate federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (“Minnesota public media agonize over funding cuts,” July 18). In justifying the cuts, Bill Walsh, director of communications for the Center of the American Experiment, stated, “What’s the purpose of public funding when anyone with an internet account can create a YouTube channel or do a podcast?” And therein lies the problem. Yes, anyone can become a blogger or social media influencer, but how many of them would you trust to report actual news that’s backed up by objective journalistic inquiry? Many are clearly aiming to appeal to their audience’s fears and distrust of their fellow citizens. They can’t be bothered with fact-checking. They can peddle conspiracy theories and face no consequences for their actions.
According to the Associated Press, more than 3,200 newspapers have closed in the U.S. since 2005, leaving many communities without a trusted source of local news. Minnesota is fortunate to have robust public radio and television networks that reach virtually every corner of the state. Their services simply cannot be duplicated by bloggers and YouTubers. But their very existence is now in jeopardy, since smaller stations typically rely on federal funding for a substantial portion of their operating budgets.
Congress has spoken. Now is the time for Minnesotans to answer the call by increasing our support for our local public TV and radio stations.
Peter Myers, St. Paul
•••
Why Republicans continue to speak out on public radio and television is beyond my comprehension. If public radio is such a waste of taxpayers’ money, why would you all continually use it as a publicity tool?