Readers Write: Cuts to public broadcasting, Israel-Hamas war, fraud, students paying athletes

So Israel bombs a Catholic church in Gaza and kills three, including an elderly woman and the church janitor (“Israeli strike hits church in Gaza, killing 3 and wounding 10,” July 18). Three more civilian deaths added to 60,000 Israel has killed, the vast majority innocent civilians, including 17,000 children. One more holy site damaged, added to hundreds of churches or mosques Israel has already bombed since the start of the war. But this church bombing and these three deaths, perhaps because they were at the church the late Pope Francis called almost every day, has aroused the attention of and condemnation by the United States. Israel, reflexively as it has on those rare occasions when its killing of Palestinians has drawn American notice and condemnation, has called the shelling a “stray ammunition” and said it is investigating and “makes every feasible effort to mitigate harm to civilians and civilian structures, including religious sites.” Smart move, since the U.S. supplies 80% of the arms Israel uses in its genocide.