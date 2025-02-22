Readers Write: Crossing into Canada, DOGE, immigration, peatlands

Rep. Pete Stauber’s apparent outrage regarding the Canadian government’s action to pause Remote Area Border Crossing Permits is disingenuous on at least two counts (“Crossing to Canada gets more difficult,” front page, Feb. 16). First, he cannot possibly care about the businesses that operate in the Boundary Waters or Quetico wilderness areas as he has sponsored a bill that would open the region to mining and thus destroy the very environments on which so many businesses, and property values, depend. Second, Rep. Stauber strongly supports all of President Donald Trump’s border measures and threats of tariffs aimed at Canada’s acquiescence to his immigration controls. Rep. Stauber seems to believe that Canada, a sovereign state not a 51st state, cannot take control of its own borders.