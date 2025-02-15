Readers Write: Leave laws, immigration, state bird

Although I didn’t vote for Trump, according to the Pew Research Center, many of my fellow Christian neighbors did. And I suspect that they find the freeze of federal funds that support agencies such as Global Refuge (formerly known as Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service) very worrisome. This blanket freeze is unacceptable, and faith leaders' call for more donations to “fill the gap” is equally frustrating. I support my neighbors in need through many organizations, but I cry “baloney” on this one. Are you called by your faith to care for the stranger, feed the hungry and clothe those in need? If your answer is yes, then lean (heavily!) on your legislators to rein in this administration’s tendency to paint every issue with a broad brush, under the label of fraud. Remember, this is your money they’re holding hostage. Yes, we should be cognizant of waste and cheating. No doubt it’s there. But get busy with the real work of convincing this administration to release the money that is known to do good things in this world.