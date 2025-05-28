Readers Write: Cannabis taxes, generational differences, Lola Perpich, trans athletes

And there we have it: Minnesota’s marijuana program has not even launched yet and the Legislature is already finding ways to get even more tax money (“Minnesota could raise tax on cannabis products before marijuana market launches,” StarTribune.com, May 22). The Legislature is so fixated on new taxation that they can’t even wait for a program to be rolled out before they find ways to increase it. In this case raising the rate from 10% to 15%, which doesn’t even account for local taxes or the 6.875% state sales tax. In total, you’re talking about 22% or more in taxes depending upon where you live. If raising the rates weren’t bad enough, the Legislature is also looking for a way to cut cities and counties out of the revenue-sharing model. These are all the telltale signs of an addict.