Readers Write: Cannabis taxes, generational differences, Lola Perpich, trans athletes

And there we have it: Minnesota’s marijuana program has not even launched yet and the Legislature is already finding ways to get even more tax money (“Minnesota could raise tax on cannabis products before marijuana market launches,” StarTribune.com, May 22). The Legislature is so fixated on new taxation that they can’t even wait for a program to be rolled out before they find ways to increase it. In this case raising the rate from 10% to 15%, which doesn’t even account for local taxes or the 6.875% state sales tax. In total, you’re talking about 22% or more in taxes depending upon where you live. If raising the rates weren’t bad enough, the Legislature is also looking for a way to cut cities and counties out of the revenue-sharing model. These are all the telltale signs of an addict.
From Day One, the state saw an opportunity to leverage a weakness within society and to tax the you-know-what out of it. For the state, this isn’t about anyone’s right to use recreational marijuana — it’s about satisfying their own weakness, their unquenchable appetite for more and more taxes. There will be a long list of negative consequences resulting from Minnesota’s marijuana law, including even higher taxation in years to come, the cost to taxpayers and destruction within families for all the dumb things that happen when people are drunk or high.
Hans Molenaar, Shoreview
LOLA PERPICH
Thank you, Lola
Minnesota’s former First Lady Lola Perpich once hosted creative dinner parties for state residents under invitation themes that were imaginative and fun. One I remember was for lifelong state residents who had never been to St. Paul. From this I first began to think about the urban-rural divide and people from outstate who, for myriad reasons, wouldn’t travel to the capital city. Potential guests mailed letters stating how they fit the criteria and Lola set the guest list. I wish I could have been there to hear the conversation. Sometime after that, a conservative friend said to me, “You have to get out of south Minneapolis to know what other voters think.” I have held those two perspectives ever since.
Jeffrey Grosscup, Minneapolis
