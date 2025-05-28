Readers Write

Readers Write: Cannabis taxes, generational differences, Lola Perpich, trans athletes

The state’s appetite for more and more taxes is unquenchable.

May 28, 2025 at 10:29PM
An employee trims leaves from cannabis plants at the Canopy Growth facility in Ontario, Canada, Nov. 29, 2019. (CHRIS WATTIE/The New York Times)

And there we have it: Minnesota’s marijuana program has not even launched yet and the Legislature is already finding ways to get even more tax money (“Minnesota could raise tax on cannabis products before marijuana market launches,” StarTribune.com, May 22). The Legislature is so fixated on new taxation that they can’t even wait for a program to be rolled out before they find ways to increase it. In this case raising the rate from 10% to 15%, which doesn’t even account for local taxes or the 6.875% state sales tax. In total, you’re talking about 22% or more in taxes depending upon where you live. If raising the rates weren’t bad enough, the Legislature is also looking for a way to cut cities and counties out of the revenue-sharing model. These are all the telltale signs of an addict.

From Day One, the state saw an opportunity to leverage a weakness within society and to tax the you-know-what out of it. For the state, this isn’t about anyone’s right to use recreational marijuana — it’s about satisfying their own weakness, their unquenchable appetite for more and more taxes. There will be a long list of negative consequences resulting from Minnesota’s marijuana law, including even higher taxation in years to come, the cost to taxpayers and destruction within families for all the dumb things that happen when people are drunk or high.

Hans Molenaar, Shoreview

LOLA PERPICH

Thank you, Lola

Minnesota’s former First Lady Lola Perpich once hosted creative dinner parties for state residents under invitation themes that were imaginative and fun. One I remember was for lifelong state residents who had never been to St. Paul. From this I first began to think about the urban-rural divide and people from outstate who, for myriad reasons, wouldn’t travel to the capital city. Potential guests mailed letters stating how they fit the criteria and Lola set the guest list. I wish I could have been there to hear the conversation. Sometime after that, a conservative friend said to me, “You have to get out of south Minneapolis to know what other voters think.” I have held those two perspectives ever since.

Jeffrey Grosscup, Minneapolis

After seeing the obituary of Lola Perpich (“As first lady, she left an indelible mark,” front page, May 23), it reminded me of a time many years ago when my husband and I were eating lunch at the Brothers restaurant in downtown Minneapolis. Since it was a popular restaurant, there was a long line waiting to be seated. In that line was the Perpich family. They waited their turn in line, did not pull rank, just waited to be seated. While they were eating I don’t remember anyone going up to talk to them. We left them alone to eat in peace. What really impressed us, though, was their humility. That will always be a special memory of Rudy, Lola and their family.

Sandra Moore, Eau Claire, Wis.

GENERATIONAL DIFFERENCES

Stick it to the man, seniors

On March 4, three senior housing residents met for lunch and started talking about the frightening political situation. Tired of complaining, one said, “I want action.” What can we do about the situation?

On May 20, 30 residents spent three hours making signs for our No Kings Day sidewalk rally on June 14 in St. Louis Park. Will old people with wheelchairs, walkers, walking sticks and white hair waving signs make a difference? Who knows?

But, for sure, these residents are talking about it in their dining rooms and hallways, with their families and friends, and the conversation to defend democracy has spread. From three seniors in March to 43 on our growing email list in May, that’s a demonstration of our sanity, intelligence and commitment to our country.

Old enough to remember the Holocaust and reminded often by our parents of the Great Depression, we care deeply for ourselves, our children, our grandchildren, our communities and our world. We encourage other seniors to take up the cause, organize protests and rallies, talk about the need to fight tyranny. We’ll applaud you when you do.

Anne Seltz, St. Louis Park

I have attended four protests against the Trump administration and have noticed a dearth of young adults. I hypothesize that this is because they lack the historical knowledge that Adolf Hitler rose to power through the gradual loss of freedoms and the constant attacks on German institutions. Now, in a like manner, this is occurring here. It’s naive to think our country can’t fail in the same way Germany did. It’s easy to tear down institutions; it can take decades to repair them, if ever. One man can bring down a country and commit untold horrors. Ask a German.

Michael Braman, Minneapolis

As an elderly person, I feel the need to apologize to the young people who have threatening clouds over their future. I was born in the middle of World War II and the future was certainly ominous in those days. But huge sacrifices on the home front and in the military services made possible the peace and prosperity I grew up in. Of course, I came to realize that many people here and in other countries did not have these benefits. Many of my generation hoped to spread justice, health, education and opportunity to others. Some of my friends worked for civil rights, or protested the Vietnam war. I spent two years in the Peace Corps.

But many young people now are not optimistic about their prospects. They know the climate situation might have been addressed effectively much earlier, but wasn’t. They want policymakers to take it seriously now. (Not much indication that the government will do so.) Racism and sexism are again becoming significant obstacles to employment and advancement. The income gap is wide and getting wider all the time. Political and economic turbulence is making it hard to plan for the future. Democracy itself is on the endangered species list.

I am profoundly sorry that so much that our predecessors risked their lives for is now in fragile condition. I entreat old and young to unite in advocacy for a healthy environment, protection of constitutional rights and health and security for people everywhere.

Janet Mitchell, Northfield

TRANS ATHLETES

Here we go again

Anyone who consults reliable sources of data on the participation of transgender women in sports knows that the data cited in the May 23 letter “Girls sports are for females” are ridiculous. Check out the website “He Cheated” and you’ll see the absence of any solid data to verify their contentions. Their website name alone makes clear their bias. And spare me the folks who say “I feel for all transgender persons, but …” or “ I’m not an expert, but obviously … .” I was recently moved by the following words from a high school athlete: “We are all just kids trying to make our way through high school. Participating in sports is the highlight of high school for some kids. ... We are all harmed by the hateful rhetoric of bullies ... who want to take sports away from some kids just because of who they are.”

Cyndy Crist, St. Paul

When it comes to trans issues and sports, Strib Voices needs to have more care about what letters to the editor it chooses to print. Not only do many letters carelessly use offensive language that misgenders or denies the very existence of trans people, but they also promote misinformation or rely on dubious sources. For example, a May 23 letter cited a website tracking instances of trans women winning athletic events. The website is blatantly anti-trans, includes a pending hall of shame to dox and endanger people and tracks trans athletes winning in events including billiards, croquet and oyster shucking, to name a few. More discretion, context and responsibility is needed by the editors here.

Laura Zilverberg, Medina

