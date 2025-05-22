Readers Write: Transgender athletes in girls’ sports, that Qatari plane, Memorial Day

•••
Huge respect is due to the young women who are suing to protect women’s sports (“Athletes sue Ellison, state leaders,” May 21). Their courage is sorely needed.
Males are participating in women’s sports in growing numbers. The website “He Cheated” documents the times males have set records, stole medals, won award money and taken positions on national teams in female sports. In 2015, the website counted 169 times when men or boys took first, second or third place (i.e., a top-three finish) in women’s athletic competitions. By 2024, the number of top-three finishes by male athletes in women’s sports was 1,033, a 511% increase over 2015 and an alarming trend line. Sisters, we have a problem.
Attorney General Keith Ellison and state Rep. Leigh Finke incorrectly assert that banning males from women’s sports will mean that trans-identified males will not be able to participate in sports. Trans-identified males would be able to participate in sports under a ban, but participation would be based on sex, not gender.
Sex is not the only determinate of how one participates in sports. For example, there are also age classifications and weight classifications. We do not let 16-year-olds participate with 10-year-olds. It does not matter if the 16-year-old looks and acts like a 10-year-old, whether the 16-year-old’s abilities are closer to that of a 10-year-old or whether the 16-year-old is being mistreated by other 16-year-olds. If trans-identified males are experiencing threats and harassment on male teams, the solution is to hold the perpetrators accountable not to bully women into giving up their hard-won opportunities. Ellison, Finke and the Minnesota State High School League are taking the easy way out by punching down on women rather than addressing the real problem.
Thank you to the brave women athletes who are speaking up and fighting back! Women did not win their rights by being nice. They will not keep their rights by being nice.
Sue Illg, St. Paul