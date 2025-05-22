Readers Write: Transgender athletes in girls’ sports, that Qatari plane, Memorial Day

Oh boy, here we go. Girls competing in a sport want to sue the state because they feel it is unfair for them to have to play against a person on a team who is transgender. I don’t know the specifics of this particular lawsuit, but I can remember many instances during my coaching years in high school soccer and track and field where my athletes were competing against someone who made them feel disadvantaged. Part of coaching is teaching your athletes how to prepare and compete. The opponent may be bigger, faster, older, better trained, more experienced ... and maybe even have better uniforms (I’m joking, we had the best uniforms). I guess I was never concerned about the fairness of it all because I never assumed that was part of why we offered sport and why I coached. The philosophy we had was that athletics in school were offered to teach young people teamwork, the rules and nuances of a specific sport and how to train their body and mind for physical activity, whatever that might be in the future.