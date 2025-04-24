Readers Write: AmeriCorps cuts, Tesla vandal, tariffs

The last few weeks have illustrated the wisdom of our founders in setting up our constitutional system of checks and balances between three branches of government. At our founding, we were subject to the vagaries of a king. Our founders clearly saw the problems inherent in having one person make all decisions for a country. We are seeing those problems today (“Trump’s flip-flop lifts stock market,” front page, April 24). One of the three branches, Congress, has abandoned its responsibilities. Another, the judiciary, has handed significant power to one man by placing him above the law. Erasure of these checks and balances has allowed one man, the president as executive, to make policy through his personal whims: Impose tariffs and then remove them haphazardly; take a chain saw to budgets and change policies originally enacted via a congressional negotiation process by representatives from all 50 states; and generally wreaking havoc through his personal and ever-changing impulses. As quoted in the article, current problems are “driven basically by one person’s decisions.” It is time to restore the checks and balances through which our founders created our constitutional republic. It is time for congressional Republicans to step up to the responsibilities our founders gave them. We do not benefit from abandoning our founders’ system of checks and balances and allowing one person to control our lives.