Readers Write: AmeriCorps cuts, Tesla vandal, tariffs

AMERICORPS CUTS
I am currently a member of the Minnesota Public Health Corps, a branch of AmeriCorps — the same AmeriCorps that has been subject to DOGE. I am very fortunate that I will be able to finish my term of service, but by Aug. 23, no one else will, because the slashing of the federal budget has made it so that Public Health Corps will not survive. We serve at local health agencies, adding capacity while gaining valuable experience and connections that allow us to move forward with a public health career.
Beyond the Corps, my career options are now in jeopardy. Because of AmeriCorps, doors were finally opening for me. Now I am watching those doors slam shut, not just for me, but for every early-career professional. My reality is this: Finding a job in my field has become exponentially more difficult because of the Trump administration. My dream has always been to help people to the greatest extent possible, and when I found public health, I knew I had found my home. I am not unique — I have not met a single individual in the field whose dream is anything less than that. We are human beings whose lives are being treated like a yo-yo in the hands of a mercurial toddler. All I am asking for now is recognition of that.
I make $2,000/month and add far, far more than that in value. I, and every other AmeriCorps member, am the opposite of waste, fraud and abuse.
Annika Peterson, Princeton, Minn.