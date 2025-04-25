Rash: Tariffs and reckless rhetoric repel international tourists from U.S. travel

The rinks where elbows are indeed often up ideally would be packed with fans from Canada and eight European nations along with Americans in an event with an expected economic impact of $75 million, according to Minnesota Sports and Events, which cited a study of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials, just one of several successful events championed by the entity. About 8,000 hotel-room nights are anticipated to be booked for the hockey tournament that runs through Jan. 5, 2026 — not usually the hottest hotel time in often-frigid Minnesota.