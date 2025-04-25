Rash: Tariffs and reckless rhetoric repel international tourists from U.S. travel

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Next year the world will be invited to celebrate as America turns 250.
What if few foreign visitors come to the party — in part because the U.S. no longer seems to be the beacon of democracy?
And what if that dimmed beacon beckons far fewer international travelers than expected to other events slated stateside, like the 2026 World Cup, scheduled a week after America’s semiquincentennial (the official term, but let’s stick with 250th)? Or opt to attend soccer matches in cohost countries Canada and Mexico, considered more welcoming than the U.S.?
Or what if global sports fans throw shade on the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles? Or, of more importance and immediacy to Minnesota, the International Ice Hockey Federation’s World Junior Championship, which fans will unwrap the day after Christmas — Boxing Day in Canada, the country expected to send the most visitors to the Twin Cities for the tournament?
Minnesota already gets about 55% of its international visitors from friendly Manitoba or the other nine provinces and three territories in a country that Lauren Bennett McGinty, the executive director of Explore Minnesota, considers so close and integrated it’s like a “domestic market.”
Canadians may have felt the same about Minnesota and, by extension, America. But President Donald Trump hasn’t been so neighborly. In fact, he’s been downright hostile with tariffs and talk about annexing Canada, calling it the “51st state,” and denigrating its government by using “governor” instead of “prime minister” when referring to Justin Trudeau, who resigned the office in March.