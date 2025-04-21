Rash: Pope Francis’ lesson and legacy of love, faith and service

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Pope Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on St. Valentine’s Day. He died at 88 on Easter Monday. The symmetry and symbolism of those two dates reflect a legacy of love and faith that made him a unique, indeed singular, spiritual and even geopolitical leader.
St. Valentine, said the Rev. Christopher Collins, vice president for mission at the University of St. Thomas, signals not just “sentimental love but is self-sacrificing; certainly, Valentine and all the martyrs indicate that. And ultimately, of course, Jesus gives witness to a deeper love than what the [holiday’s] commercial enterprises do.”
The pontiff offered love long before he became Francis on March 13, 2013, when he began his papacy by greeting the throngs at St. Peter’s Square with a humble “good evening.” As Jorge Mario Bergoglio he was often affectionally called the “slum bishop” for his insistence that he and his priests minister to the destitute — an ethos he emphasized during his papacy, particularly regarding refugees and migrants. And he not only admired the spirit of those fleeing on foot but admonished the well-heeled with critiques of capitalist excess, especially the ecological degradation he examined in his encyclical on the environment, “Laudato Si’.”
All this was indicative of a “primary pastoral highlight of his: a call for the world to be attentive to the needs of those who’ve been displaced for all kinds of reasons,” said Collins, who continued that early on, Francis focused on the need to “make the love of Christ known and to experience the love of Christ in the peripheries and not just the center of power.”
Francis, a Jesuit from the global south, was himself not from the center of power, and that influenced his papacy, Miguel H. Diaz, who served as U.S. ambassador to the Holy See during the Obama administration, said in an email interview last month. Diaz, now at Loyola University Chicago, said that “as a Jesuit, he has been deeply shaped by Ignatian spirituality, which underscores the invitation to find God in all places and things. As a Latin American, he has been shaped by the history of a continent that is heir to European and other forms of colonization, dictatorships, violence, socio-political instability, and much human suffering.”
Pope Francis’ greatest legacy, Diaz said, was “his invitation for nations and for each one of us to reject human indifference, especially as he has reminded us again and again, rejecting the social, cultural, economic and political practices that marginalize, inflict much suffering, and exclude members of our human family. From the beginning his message has been to listen to the needs of others and to reject an idolatrous approach to self, community and nations.”