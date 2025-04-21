Rash: Pope Francis’ lesson and legacy of love, faith and service

Francis, a Jesuit from the global south, was himself not from the center of power, and that influenced his papacy, Miguel H. Diaz, who served as U.S. ambassador to the Holy See during the Obama administration, said in an email interview last month. Diaz, now at Loyola University Chicago, said that “as a Jesuit, he has been deeply shaped by Ignatian spirituality, which underscores the invitation to find God in all places and things. As a Latin American, he has been shaped by the history of a continent that is heir to European and other forms of colonization, dictatorships, violence, socio-political instability, and much human suffering.”