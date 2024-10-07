Ranger who died attempting Voyageurs National Park rescue IDed, was ‘true public servant’

The Wisconsin family’s boat had been pushed ashore to an island on the lake at the Canadian border. Grossheim was able to retrieve them with a Park Service boat, but it took on water, tipped and everyone onboard was thrown into the water. Grossheim was wearing a life jacket according to Ramsay. The family was able to swim to the shore. They were transported to Crane Lake to meet with law enforcement, according to a news release from St. Louis County.