Duluth

Park ranger dies trying to rescue family in Voyageurs National Park

Man was attempting to rescue a father and his two children and encountered windy, dangerous conditions on Namakan Lake.

By Chloe Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 7, 2024 at 1:05AM
A boat navigates the waters of Namakan Lake near Kettle Falls in Voyageurs National Park.
A boat navigates the waters of Namakan Lake near Kettle Falls in Voyageurs National Park. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A National Park Service ranger died Sunday as he tried to rescue a family who had become stranded on an island in Voyageurs National Park.

St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay said in a phone call that the ranger was attempting to rescue a father and his two children and encountered dangerous conditions on Namakan Lake as strong winds whipped up waves that reached between 5 and 6 feet.

The ranger was trying to tow the family’s vessel with his own boat when waves flipped it, according to a release from the NPS. All four people were thrown into the water, but the family was able to swim to safety.

The ranger did not surface. After a three-hour search, his body was found at 3:20 p.m., according to NPS.

“Our hearts go out to our National Park Service rangers and their loss as well as the ranger who died in the line of duty today,” Ramsay said.

NPS is investigating and is not releasing the name of the ranger until all notifications are made, according to the agency’s statement.

Chloe Johnson

Environmental Reporter

Chloe Johnson covers climate change and environmental health issues for the Star Tribune.

