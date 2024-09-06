In a career already filled with many magic moments, Shohei Ohtani delivered a particularly significant one on Aug. 23.
RandBall: 2,000 baseballs ... and the Shohei Ohtani home run that got away
A Minneapolis man who loves going to baseball games and nabbing souvenirs had the chance of a lifetime bounce away. But the story of the human spirit has a happy ending.
The baseball megastar, new to the Dodgers after signing a massive contract in the offseason, came to the plate in a 3-3 tie with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth against Tampa Bay.
With a mighty swing, he cracked a towering fly ball to right-center that eventually carried a few feet over the fence. Not only was it a walk-off grand slam, but also it gave Ohtani 40 home runs on the season. He had already reached 40 stolen bases, meaning the homer gave Ohtani just the sixth 40-40 season in MLB history.
The fans at Dodger Stadium were going wild.
Well, almost all of them.
“There were 45,556 people [at the game],” said Tony Voda of Minneapolis, a devout baseball fan who was in attendance, “and 45,555 were ecstatic. One was about ready to cry.”
Voda, who told his story in a conversation for Friday’s Daily Delivery podcast, was the one.
Voda, 40, is an ultra-enthusiast when it comes to baseball (and particularly the Twins). He was at Target Field last season, dressed as the Grim Reaper, when the Twins ended their 18-game playoff losing streak.
He has traveled extensively to games, with his trusty multi-colored glove, often arriving early enough for batting practice and the chance to snag some baseballs. By his count, Voda has snared almost 2,000 of them over many years. He was even featured in a Star Tribune story in 2015 for his pursuit of baseballs.
“It’s just a blast going out into the outfield before the game,” he said. “It’s really one of the only sports where you can kind of, as a spectator, still be active in the game and have a piece of the equipment regularly fly into it. Maybe it’s the glory days of playing high school ball?”
His best ball? The first MLB home run hit by former Twin Kennys Vargas. It’s memorable enough that Voda went to see Vargas play in Mexico a couple years ago; Voda is well-known enough in baseball circles that Vargas still recognized him.
It was no surprise, then, that Voda hatched a plan for a late August trip to see some games. He went to San Diego to see the Twins and Padres, made a trip to Oakland to watch the A’s play in the old Coliseum one more time before they move temporarily to Sacramento in 2025, and hung out with a bunch of Dodgers diehards before taking his spot in the right-center outfield seats at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 23.
That fly ball from Ohtani ...
“As soon as he hit it, everyone could tell that it was gone. It was just a matter of, is it going to be short or is it going to be really deep?” Voda said. “Most people that I was talking to that day, especially the locals that know his tendencies ... they were saying, oh, it’s going to be deep in the bleachers. You’re gonna be lucky if you have a shot in the front because we’ve never seen him go into that home run porch area.”
But the high fly ball started to die down a little. Voda shuffled a few steps to his left as he realized it was essentially coming right for him. As the ball descended, his glove stretched out.
But he was also thinking: Don’t crowd too much into the other fans. And don’t reach over the fence and potentially interfere with a game-winning grand slam.
He had a line on it, but at the last second the other fan next to him nudged his glove just enough. The ball cleared the fence, hit his glove ... and bounced back onto the field. In the painful replay, you can see Voda almost immediately put his hands on his head.
What just happened?
“I’m just thinking that was my shot,” Voda said.
In the happiest version of this story, he makes the catch. Maybe he gets to personally meet Ohtani to deliver such a special memento, and he probably gets some amazing memorabilia in a trade or even sells it for a hefty sum to one of Ohtani’s millions of fans. Perhaps he gets to fulfill his dream of throwing out the first pitch at a game.
If you want to believe there’s good in this world, though, maybe it’s just as well that the ball bounced out?
Dodgers fans he had just met at the game consoled and encouraged him. Texts from friends started pouring in with the same theme: So close! We saw what happened. It’s going to be OK.
“It maybe took about 15 minutes,” Voda said. “But at that point through some of my own mental health reframing and learning how to cope with things, I was really able to see that on a normal Friday night, I would be at home in Minnesota probably getting ready to go to bed at that time. But instead I’m on the West Coast Dodger Stadium, perfect weather and I got to see history. So I can’t complain.”
He doesn’t have a ball, but he has an amazing story to tell and a renewed faith in humanity.
“I really want to thank everyone around me that was super supportive and all the random fans,” Voda said. “It’s nice having that community and seeing that there’s just this positive force out of something that could have been pretty negative.”
