Brown: As a small Minnesota town mourns its only elementary school, opportunity grows from loss

At the only gas station in Randall, Minn., the Friday morning crowd already knew each other. They laughed as they compared weekend plans, mostly chores, with a begrudging joy, because with this good weather the work goes easy.
After weeks of bad news and ugly discourse, a stranger traveling Hwy. 10 northwest of Little Falls teared up at the sound of the world working the way it should. The way it does when we love our neighbor.
I wanted to write about what I felt there. Unfortunately, the first thing I found was a notice about a funeral happening in Randall that very weekend. The service wasn’t for a person, but for the town’s beloved Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary School.
Rumors of a potential closure kicked up last spring, inspiring a passionate campaign to save the school. Then came the public hearings and the fateful closure decision by the Little Falls school board on June 30. By the time school started, Randall students rode buses to the Lincoln and Lindbergh elementary schools in Little Falls.
“It felt like a rug was suddenly pulled out from underneath us just because of how quickly it went from whispers to a closed sign on the door,” said Laura Marcus Adamek, who helped organize the campaign to save S.G. Knight. The whole process took just 120 days, she estimates.
I knew this feeling well. My rural elementary school closed when I was in second grade, adding an hour to my bus ride. My kids’ small town elementary school was bulldozed shortly after they moved up to middle school. I remember their giant backpacks bobbing up the front steps. Now the worn footprints on the stairs are gone forever, along with every brick that ever absorbed their small voices.