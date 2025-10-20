Brown: As a small Minnesota town mourns its only elementary school, opportunity grows from loss

In 1912, Dr. Samuel Graham Knight came to Randall from his native Canada. He would become the doctor, druggist and village president, preferring horse and buggy even after the advent of automobiles. During emergencies, he would hop freight trains to reach more distant farms, his wool coat flapping in the cold air like a cape. The improbability of success fell second to his desire to heal the people of this land. More often than not, he did.