Ramstad: Tile Shop learned its lesson in the first Trump administration

Cabell Lolmaugh arrived in the corporate office at Tile Shop Holdings Inc. eight years ago just as it was being forced to adjust to anti-dumping penalties against China, the source of about half the tiles it sold.
Today, Lolmaugh is CEO of the Plymouth-based retailer and the U.S. is again raising import barriers, not just on China but many other countries.
Tile Shop’s defense strategy is diversification and innovation. China is a small source for the company today, chiefly for natural tile that can’t be found anywhere else. It closed an office it had there in 2021.
“It was a lesson learned that you can’t have too many eggs in one basket,” Lolmaugh told me last week. “We were resourcing in 15 different countries then and now we’re up over 30. We also buy more domestically than ever in our history.”
President Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs on goods from many countries is forcing American manufacturers and retailers to re-examine their supply chains. Tile Shop and other firms heavily exposed to China learned that lesson during Trump’s first term, when he concentrated his animus to trade on that country.
“As Americans, we’re paying anti-dumping fees or higher costs on thousands of products, not just tile but on things like tires and metal shelves,” Lolmaugh said. “And I agree with the practice. We have to have fair trade and, when they dump on our shores, it doesn’t help the American people.”
Tile manufacturing isn’t just any global industry, it’s one of the oldest global industries, dating back thousands of years.
And Lolmaugh and his colleagues don’t just watch the latest tweets and bleats from Washington. They’re keeping track of anything that slows production and movement of goods. For instance, since January traffic in the Suez Canal has been cut in half following attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen on U.S.-flagged ships, cutting off shipments of tile from India.