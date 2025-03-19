Ramstad: This Twin Cities bridal designer started a side hustle to cope with business ups and downs

Like many small-business owners, bridal gown designer and store owner Nena Rivas has worked through extreme swings in demand in the five years since the pandemic.
Weddings came to a sudden halt at the onset of COVID-19. Back then, one customer wound up postponing her wedding multiple times for two years.
By 2022, weddings were roaring back and Nena’s Atelier in Oakdale had its best year ever in 2023. Last year, however, demand for her bridal dresses drifted lower again.
“I don’t know why,” Rivas said. “And right now, it’s kind of slow. I guess it’s because of the economic situation.”
As she did during the early pandemic, Rivas has begun to rely on a complementary business teaching children and teenagers to sew.
First invited to help teach sewing in her local school district several years ago, Rivas is now becoming known by educators around the metro area. This spring, she will even teach adults as part of a community education program in St. Paul.
“After COVID, I realized I could extend my class to different school districts,” she said. “Now I’m teaching in more than 20.”
At a time when uncertainty about the national economy has returned, many business owners are similarly hedging their strategies.