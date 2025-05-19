Ramstad: No business can ‘eat’ all the tariffs, not even Walmart

So many people think big companies have so much money. Even Donald Trump.
Over the weekend, the president sounded like a full-on anti-corporate populist leftie after executives at Walmart, the nation’s biggest company by revenue, warned they would have to raise prices because of tariffs Trump imposed on goods from other countries.
Trump said Walmart should just “eat” the higher costs resulting from his tariffs and suggested the retailer’s profits were already big enough.
Big businesses do have lots of money relative to you and me. And corporate profits were at near-record levels last year, in both absolute terms and as a share of national income.
Yet, while I risk sounding like a shill or an apologist for companies that I usually scrutinize, there are limits to the role individual businesses play in the economy. And they won’t stay in business if they lose money.
A few weeks ago, Trump defended his tariff policies — which I believe are unnecessary and terribly damaging to the economy — by saying Americans should just buy fewer dolls, and by implication, other goods. Now, he’s saying directly that businesses should lower their profits.
In a post on his own social media network Saturday night, Trump wrote, “Walmart should STOP trying to blame Tariffs as the reason for raising prices throughout the chain.”
Then he resorted to that trick we all use when we don’t know what we’re talking about, but think someone is too greedy or too rich. We pop off with a number that’s big and unbounded, usually just by saying “millions” or “billions” or “trillions.”