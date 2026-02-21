Ramstad: Major legal battle simmering over Minnesota school segregation

Controversies over social services fraud and immigration now dominate Minnesota politics, but a slow-moving court case affecting families across the state will steal the spotlight during the term of the next governor.
At issue: how Minnesota’s public schools are structured.
Some of the most prominent attorneys in the Twin Cities, including those in the state Attorney General’s Office, are conducting new depositions in a 12-year-old case over whether public schools in the Twin Cities have become so segregated by race that they violate the state Constitution.
The education clause in Minnesota’s Constitution says the state must “establish a general, uniform and thorough system of public schools and students have a right to receive an adequate education.”
But plaintiffs in a case known as Cruz-Guzman (named for a Minneapolis parent) say the increase of racial polarization in the Minneapolis and St. Paul public school systems means students are not getting an “adequate education.”
The question posed by the Cruz-Guzman case is a clash of market behaviors: When does the right to choose a school clash with the right of fair opportunity?
Or put another way: Has giving families the option to choose to enroll in schools that are not racially diverse turned out to violate the state Constitution?
The state of Minnesota is the named defendant, which means Attorney General Keith Ellison and his staff are leading the defense.