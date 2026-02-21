Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

With affordability at the forefront, here’s how to keep finances in check

Exploring refinancing and paying off credit card debt are just two ways to manage money effectively.

By Ross Levin

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
February 21, 2026 at 1:01PM
Paying off credit card debt is one way to manage your money when affordability feels elusive. (iStock/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Advertisement

The gas tank message said we qualified for 20 cents off our next fill-up, and I excitedly let my wife know to run her car as low as possible before her next fill-up.

Then I thought about it. Fifteen gallons of gas would save us $3. I know if I saw $3 on the ground, I would pick it up, but would I run all over town to snare it?

Affordability has been making the headlines, and with good reason. The Federal Reserve issued a recent report that 4.8% of household debt is in delinquency (the highest level since 2017), and the Wall Street Journal recently reported this is “spreading beyond the lowest income borrowers.” Now is the time to face this and take action.

If you were locked into a high interest mortgage in the past couple of years, you might be in a position to refinance. Some of the brokerage firms will give you reduced interest rates on refinancing your home if you have various levels of investments there. The amount of the discounts depends on the amount of assets, but these terms can be especially attractive.

Use all those points you are hoarding from various places. If your credit card offers cash back, grab it. But if you have airline, hotel or credit card points, quit saving them and use them. The value of these points decays as time passes because prices keep increasing.

Develop a plan to get out of debt. As your costs have gone up, it must seem like it is almost impossible to pay down those credit cards. But the concept of compound interest is fantastic for investing and disastrous for credit card debt.

First, be ruthless about spending. You might blame circumstances for your situation, but it is almost always a combination of circumstances and undisciplined spending that really caused the problem. It’s time to put nonessentials on hold until you can stand on your feet.

Second, create a plan of attack. If you have several credit cards with outstanding balances, work on the lowest balance first. When you’ve paid that off, move to the next one, using the money you had going to the first one as well as your regular payments. Put each paid-off card away and use cash.

Advertisement

While saving $3 on gas is nice, it takes real work to handle debt.

Spend your life wisely.

Ross Levin is the founder of Accredited Investors Wealth Management in Edina. He can be reached at ross@accredited.com.

about the writer

about the writer

Ross Levin

Columnist

See Moreicon

More from Business

See More

Real Estate

Nearly a year after Lunds & Byerlys closed, Aldi to open in downtown St. Paul

After 10 years of planning, downsizing and finally a takeover by the city -- which served as its developer -- the Penfield, a building of market-rate apartments in downtown St. Paul, marked its grand opening Thursday, 2/6/14. A look at where things stand and whether the city is close to selling it to a private developer.
Bruce Bispng/The Minnesota Star Tribune

The German discount grocer applied for a permit to remodel the former Lunds & Byerlys space in downtown St. Paul. The area hasn’t had a full-service grocery store in almost a year.

Business

Ramstad: Why Minnesota businesses remain trapped in tariff uncertainty

Staff headshot
Evan Ramstad
card image

TV and Media

Meteorologist Belinda Jensen will retire from KARE 11 this spring

card image
Advertisement