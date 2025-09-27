Ramstad: Augsburg University’s transformation brings growth, political risk

The 4.3 million Americans born in 2007, the nation’s record year for births, are turning 18 this year and are heading off to college, the military and the workforce.
So it’s no surprise that the class of nearly 700 first-year students at Augsburg University in Minneapolis this fall is the biggest ever. Raw potential, however, doesn’t account for the transformation happening at Augsburg.
Begun as a Lutheran seminary four years after the Civil War, Augsburg gradually transformed into a liberal arts university that felt like a small-town college in the middle of the state’s largest city. Like the six other Lutheran colleges in Minnesota, Augsburg long relied on its connection to the Scandinavian and German heritage of the Upper Midwest to attract students.
But from 2000 to 2014, Augsburg’s undergraduate enrollment fell about 30%. About a decade ago, Augsburg President Paul Pribbenow looked at demographic data and realized the school’s survival depended on its ability to attract more students of color.
It began to recruit more heavily from high schools in Minneapolis and St. Paul and community colleges around the state, schools dominated by students of color.
“We leaned into the fact that the only growth in any demographics was in communities of color,” Pribbenow told me earlier this month. “We’ve been able to build trustworthy relationships in those communities, to develop specific pipeline programs for those students and work closely with the college readiness programs.”
Today, Augsburg has the most diverse student body by far of Minnesota’s private colleges; about 2 out of 3 Auggie undergrads are students of color and 55% of the entire student body are.
“We are the city college,” Pribbenow said. “There are still people who worry about quotas, like how can we say we’re a Lutheran college if we don’t have as many Lutherans. What I really want to say is we have the values of the Lutheran tradition, both the faith and intellectual tradition. This is our mission. These are the students we have in front of us.”