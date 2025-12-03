Ramstad: As uncertainty looms over Minnesota budget, one small town can’t fight the big fires

KENNEDY, MINN. — Northern Minnesotans are used to cold winters, but the two-week stretch that followed Christmas in 2017 was unusually harsh. Residents in this town of 181 people in the state’s northwestern-most corner still feel the effects.
During that prolonged period of Arctic air, when temps rose above zero only twice, the water in Kennedy’s water tower froze, a rare occurrence, but the tower has been useless since.
Almost eight years later, Kennedy still hasn’t replaced the tower because the cost is far more than the city’s annual budget of $300,000.
A civil engineering firm told the town it could save money by instead installing a set of pumps to move water at a sufficient pressure from an underground tank that already exists.
“We are trying to run this city and do it as conservatively as possible,” said Melissa Woinarowicz, the 28-hour-a-week city clerk, treasurer and water-meter reader in Kennedy.
The project will cost $2 million. In addition to its own funds, Woinarowicz lined up both a loan and a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A hole of about $700,000 remained, and town leaders last year turned to the Legislature for an appropriation from a bonding bill.
Kennedy’s residents have enough water pressure to get by as they await a repair. However, Kennedy’s volunteer firefighters can’t use hydrants nor refill their tanker truck at the fire station. When the 6,000-gallon tanker runs out, they refill it at a CHS canola processing plant 5 miles north of town.
“I don’t know any other departments that have to plan where their water is coming from,” said Ethan Paulson, a farmer and volunteer fireman for Kennedy. “We tailor our trainings to this, to hauling water and planning for where we will get water.”