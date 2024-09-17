Ramsey County settles wrongful death lawsuit for $75,000

According to criminal charges against Sherman, St. Paul officers found 21-year-old Simpson dead from multiple stab wounds inside of her apartment on the 300 block of N. Pierce Street on February 26, 2020. Sherman, then 23, stood in the living room covered in blood as police arrived. They arrested and charged Sherman, who stated that his 2-year-old nephew “became possessed by a dog and told Sherman that [Simpson] was really a guy.”