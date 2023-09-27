Introduction: Host Michael Rand answered a few questions/rants from listeners, starting with one about the Twins' likely starting pitching plans in the Wild Card series. Should the Twins be starting Pablo Lopez or Sonny Gray in Game 1? And what about Joe Ryan vs. Kenta Maeda in Game 3? Rand gets into the rationale.

10:00: Star Tribune Gophers men's basketball writer Marcus Fuller joins Rand to talk about that team, which started practice this week in preparation for Year Three under Ben Johnson. It's a big season with a better roster, but improvement is a must.

30:00: Would Kirk Cousins really agree to be traded? And a listener scolds Rand for not including a great game from Vikings history on a recent episode.

