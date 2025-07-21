Agriculture

$360M Cargill-backed corn plant in Iowa makes eco spandex element for athleisure wear

The Qore factory in Eddyville is part of a boom in bioindustrial developments that replace fossil fuels with crops.

By Brooks Johnson

July 21, 2025 at 12:00PM
The Qore plant in Eddyville, Iowa, which turns corn into a chemical building block for spandex and other consumer products. (Qore)

In the not-so-distant future, the stretch in yoga pants will come from Midwestern corn.

Qore, a Cargill joint venture, opened a $360 million plant in Eddyville, Iowa, this month that can turn corn sugar into a building block for spandex and many other consumer products.

“We’re bringing the farm to fashion,” said Qore CEO Jon Veldhouse.

The plant’s signature product, Qira, is identical to fossil fuel-derived 1,4-butanediol (BDO). Spandex-makers often import BDO, typically sourced from coal or natural gas, from China.

“It’s about giving that transparency to the supply chain, allowing fashion brands and retailers to make a choice: Do I want to to continue with China and coal or go with a supplier who happens to be a farmer in central Iowa?” Veldhouse said.

Qore has partnered with Lycra, which will in turn sell the corn-fueled fabric to apparel companies.

“As part of our sustainability goals, we are committed to delivering products that support a more circular economy while helping our apparel and personal care customers reduce their footprint,” then-CEO of Lycra Julien Born said in a 2022 news release.

Lycra plans to manufacture the 70% bio-based fiber in Singapore and expects to cut the carbon footprint of the product nearly in half.

Veldhouse said products should be on shelves next year, but that represents just one example of the plant’s carbon-cutting potential.

“This is a building block that goes into cosmetics, hair care, automotive, packaging and other consumer applications,” he said.

Minnetonka-based Cargill has been keenly interested in the growing bioindustrial economy and partnered with German company Helm in 2021 to build and operate the Qore plant. Just a few months later, Cargill spent $1 billion acquiring the majority of bioindustrial firm Croda.

Cargill supplies a wide range of plant-derived products for cosmetic and industrial customers. Synthetic fabrics present a massive business opportunity, given their reliance on fossil fuels and many companies’ commitment to reducing their carbon footprints.

“This is what consumers are looking for, something that is more sustainably and renewably sourced in applications that expand beyond food,” said Colleen May, president of Cargill’s bioindustrial business. “First and foremost, you need to have products that functionally perform as well, or even better, because just being green is not enough.”

Fellow crop trader and big Cargill competitor ADM is also making moves in the bio-based sector. It partnered with Solugen, which is currently building a 500,000-square-foot corn-processing plant in Marshall, Minn.

BioMADE is moving into a Maple Grove, Minn. facility where companies can test bio-based concoctions for a number of end uses that usually rely on fossil fuels.

“The real idea here is, how do you economically convert biomass into molecules that are sourced from fossil fuels?” said Marc Hillmyer, director of the Center for Sustainable Polymers at the University of Minnesota. “As technology and processes become more efficient, they start to compete economically.”

Veldhouse didn’t share a price comparison with fossil fuel-based BDO but called Qira a “premium and differentiated product in an otherwise commoditized market.”

New and emerging uses for corn can also benefit farmers.

“As corn farmers become more efficient, we’re able to grow more on less land. And so we’re sitting on 1.76 billion bushels of carryover corn from last year,” said Devin Hoffarth, market development and industry relations director at the Minnesota Corn Growers Association. “The goal is to continue to increase corn grind, which therefore should help the price but also help give us stability in the market.”

The Qore plant, which required a total up-front investment of $400 million, will officially open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday. It joins an already massive Cargill corn-milling campus in Eddyville, which produces about 70 million gallons of ethanol per year.

While the Qore plant — with a 66,000 metric-ton capacity — is the world’s largest of its kind, it represents a tiny fraction of the overall BDO demand, estimated at 3 million tons.

“It’s going to take decades to build out the industry, but the consumer will continue to lead the way,” Veldhouse said. “As you think about where items comes from and what’s the impact, you don’t mind paying a few more pennies or dimes for a T-shirt.”

