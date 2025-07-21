In the not-so-distant future, the stretch in yoga pants will come from Midwestern corn.
Qore, a Cargill joint venture, opened a $360 million plant in Eddyville, Iowa, this month that can turn corn sugar into a building block for spandex and many other consumer products.
“We’re bringing the farm to fashion,” said Qore CEO Jon Veldhouse.
The plant’s signature product, Qira, is identical to fossil fuel-derived 1,4-butanediol (BDO). Spandex-makers often import BDO, typically sourced from coal or natural gas, from China.
“It’s about giving that transparency to the supply chain, allowing fashion brands and retailers to make a choice: Do I want to to continue with China and coal or go with a supplier who happens to be a farmer in central Iowa?” Veldhouse said.
Qore has partnered with Lycra, which will in turn sell the corn-fueled fabric to apparel companies.
“As part of our sustainability goals, we are committed to delivering products that support a more circular economy while helping our apparel and personal care customers reduce their footprint,” then-CEO of Lycra Julien Born said in a 2022 news release.
Lycra plans to manufacture the 70% bio-based fiber in Singapore and expects to cut the carbon footprint of the product nearly in half.