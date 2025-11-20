Souhan: Frost enter Year 3 still hungry for more

The Frost have earned the right to hear a question never before asked of a modern-era Minnesota professional sports franchise:
Could you give someone else a chance to win a championship every once in a while?
Even the great Lynx teams of the 2000s never won back-to-back titles. The Frost won the PWHL championship in 2023-2024 and 2024-2025, the team’s first two years in existence.
Friday night at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, the Frost will begin the 2025-2026 season, trying for a third title in three years. They’ll face Toronto at 6 p.m., following a celebration of their latest title.
Speaking to key members of the organization on Thursday, following their practice at Tria Rink in St. Paul, you got the feeling that they’re much more invested in ambition than nostalgia.
Star forward Taylor Heise, who played for the Gophers and was the first pick in the PWHL draft in 2023, said she worked out constantly with teammates — fellow forward Grace Zumwinkle, in particular — and got engaged to former Gophers basketball player Parker Fox.
“Lots going on this offseason,” Heise said. “I got engaged. Grace and I were probably with each other every single day, other than the weekends.
“We usually worked out in the morning, skated in the afternoon and then enjoyed some sun time. If she could, she golfed, and I’d go in the cart occasionally.