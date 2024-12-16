PWHL

Minnesota Frost announce 27-game TV deal with FanDuel Sports Network

The network formerly known as Bally Sports North will televise the rest of the Frost’s season, the team revealed Monday.

By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 16, 2024 at 9:42PM
Fans shine their phone lights as Minnesota Frost players are introduced before the Dec. 1 opener against the New York Sirens at Xcel Energy Center. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Minnesota Frost announced Monday that FanDuel Sports Network — formerly Bally Sports — would air their remaining 27 regular-season Professional Women’s Hockey League games.

Bally Sports North held the local rights to Frost games last year as the Minnesota women’s hockey team won the league’s inaugural Walter Cup.

FanDuel Sports Network North will begin its broadcast deal by airing Thursday’s home matchup against the Ottawa Charge at 7 p.m. Next will be Sunday’s game at New York.

The channel is accessible on cable, satellite and streaming providers across most of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota. Games will also stream on the FanDuel Sports Network app.

The financial details of the deal were not announced.

While the PWHL struck an exclusive national broadcast deal in Canada, split across four channels, the U.S. lacks a national broadcasting partner. Outside of Canada, games were available on YouTube initially, before making the switch to Twitch last weekend.

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

